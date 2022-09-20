Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $38.38

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.38, but opened at $39.34. Kenon shares last traded at $39.34, with a volume of 80 shares.

Kenon Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.40. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Kenon alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kenon by 577.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 89,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 1st quarter worth $5,403,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 71,576 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kenon by 353.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 65,783 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.