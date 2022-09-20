Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.25

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 1728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.50%.

In other news, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $1,191,065.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,142,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,487,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KW. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

