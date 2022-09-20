Keep3rV1 (KP3R) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.50 Million

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $42.02 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $98.83 or 0.00516152 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 was first traded on October 28th, 2020. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 425,178 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a.

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.Contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

