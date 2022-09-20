KCCPAD (KCCPAD) Price Hits $0.0073 on Top Exchanges

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. During the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. KCCPAD has a market capitalization of $998,709.09 and approximately $2.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KCCPAD coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KCCPAD alerts:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004826 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000388 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00030480 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000563 BTC.

KCCPAD Coin Profile

KCCPAD is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2021. KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KCCPAD

According to CryptoCompare, “KCCPAD is a deflationary launch pad, there is a 1% fee for selling, a 25% fee for early unstaking and projects will need to commit to buying and burning tokens to launch their IDOs.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KCCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KCCPAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KCCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KCCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KCCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.