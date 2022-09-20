jvl associates llc Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

jvl associates llc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

DE traded down $7.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $355.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,467. The stock has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.43 and a 200-day moving average of $363.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

