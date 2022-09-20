Juventus Fan Token Price Down 12% Over Last 7 Days (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (JUV) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Juventus Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.03 or 0.00026261 BTC on popular exchanges. Juventus Fan Token has a market cap of $6.62 million and $4.59 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,146.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00060486 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010634 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00065506 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Profile

JUV is a coin. Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 coins. Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus. Juventus Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios.

Buying and Selling Juventus Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokens are generally assets that can represent proof of ownership or even membership. As tokens are already being used for a wide range of purposes, many specialized blockchains have been developed with native intent to support tokens, the most common of which is currently Ethereum and their ERC standard tokens. Socios.com is an app for football (soccer) fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support by acquiring club-specific Fan tokens. Chiliz ($CHZ) is an ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum blockchain that serves as the digital currency for the chiliZ and Socios.com platform. In launching their platform, alongside other sports blockchain ventures, a new category of token has emerged — the Fan Token. Once onboard the Socios.com platform, yet to-be-announced club partners host what has been called a Fan Token Offering (FTO). Fans must purchase $CHZ via a cryptocurrency exchange in order to acquire Fan Tokens. These tokens — which are specific to a team or club — are a finite, digital asset that provide access to an encrypted ledger of voting and membership rights ownership. Established in 1897, Juventus FC has become a powerhouse in both Serie A and international competition. As of 2020, the club boasts 50 domestic and 11 international titles. The 2 time UEFA Champions League winners – a twin highlight of their many accolades – have a reputation for aggressive expansion and growth, as well as being a consistent threat on the pitch season in and season out. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juventus Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juventus Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

