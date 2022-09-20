junca Cash (JCC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.48 Million

junca Cash (JCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 20th. junca Cash has a market cap of $1.48 million and $40,069.00 worth of junca Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One junca Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, junca Cash has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

junca Cash Profile

junca Cash’s launch date was June 27th, 2020. junca Cash’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 coins. junca Cash’s official Twitter account is @JCC78549683 and its Facebook page is accessible here. junca Cash’s official website is junca-cash.world/#.

Buying and Selling junca Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The junca platform provides fintech and crypto services to enable domestic and overseas remittances, exchanges and payments at ATMs, cards, wallet services, etc., and realizes lower fees. Junca Cash is the key currency of junca platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as junca Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire junca Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase junca Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

