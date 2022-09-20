JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Announces $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has raised its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to earn $12.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.83. 9,614,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,295,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8,262.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 337,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 333,564 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

