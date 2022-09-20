JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $44.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

VFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.44.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE VFC opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35. V.F. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $78.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.79.

V.F. Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in V.F. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

