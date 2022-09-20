JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Price Target to €7.00

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:IMQCF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €10.25 ($10.46) to €7.00 ($7.14) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Stock Performance
OTCMKTS IMQCF opened at $6.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34. Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38.
About Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI (IMQCF)
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.