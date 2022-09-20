JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Price Target to €7.00

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:IMQCF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €10.25 ($10.46) to €7.00 ($7.14) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IMQCF opened at $6.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34. Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38.

About Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI

Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than one million of sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than 12bn.

