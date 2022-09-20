JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Price Target to €11.40

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.00 ($12.24) to €11.40 ($11.63) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MRPRF. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.60 ($11.84) to €10.40 ($10.61) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.66.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRPRF opened at $8.96 on Friday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Company Profile

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment Core and Core Plus, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

