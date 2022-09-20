Joseph F. Mazzella Sells 13,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $713,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,269.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE PFSI traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $54.07. 280,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,720. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.29. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $511.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.70 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 27.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFSI. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,242,000 after purchasing an additional 231,710 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 16,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

