Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Update

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Jiayin Group Price Performance

JFIN stock remained flat at $2.44 during trading on Monday. 16,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,864. The company has a market capitalization of $131.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. Jiayin Group has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $4.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jiayin Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jiayin Group stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jiayin Group were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also provides referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

