Jetcoin (JET) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last Week

Jetcoin (JET) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $43,874.30 and approximately $31,481.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00122809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.34 or 0.00875999 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin’s launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.