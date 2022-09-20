Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €105.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €105.00 ($107.14) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAP. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €109.00 ($111.22) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($104.08) price objective on SAP in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €130.00 ($132.65) price target on SAP in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP stock traded down €0.29 ($0.30) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €83.38 ($85.08). 1,545,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. SAP has a 1-year low of €83.01 ($84.70) and a 1-year high of €129.74 ($132.39). The company has a market cap of $97.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €88.60 and its 200 day moving average price is €92.82.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.