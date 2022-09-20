Jeanna Steele Sells 835 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Jeanna Steele sold 835 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $31,187.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,083.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Jeanna Steele sold 799 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $29,586.97.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 319 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $10,485.53.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.05. 5,296,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,527,408. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.16 and a beta of 2.26. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 10.2% in the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 97,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 57.4% in the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 26,182 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 9.1% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 41.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 374,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 108,965 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 762,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,146,000 after purchasing an additional 96,700 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Articles

