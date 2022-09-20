Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCU) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of JGGCU stock remained flat at $10.11 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $11.18.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Company Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

