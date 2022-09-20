Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on J. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Shares of J traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,652. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Jacobs Solutions has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $150.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.83.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

