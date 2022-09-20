Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-$5.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.00.

NASDAQ JKHY traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $189.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $604,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,808.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

