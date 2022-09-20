J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares in the company, valued at $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.63.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.10. The company had a trading volume of 19,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

