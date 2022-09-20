ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.21

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 11731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITMPF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ITM Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ITM Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITM Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

