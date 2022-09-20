Itaú Unibanco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 51,732 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,488% compared to the typical volume of 3,258 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 373,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,124,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,171,000 after acquiring an additional 143,126 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,574,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ITUB traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,172,074. The company has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.81. Itaú Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.77%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

