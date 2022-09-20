iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

IHF traded down $3.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,188. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.79. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $237.26 and a twelve month high of $297.30.

