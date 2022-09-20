iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Stock Holdings Cut by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,177 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF comprises about 4.4% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned 1.16% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $10,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

IYM traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.01. 19,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,752. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $110.35 and a 12-month high of $154.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.01 and a 200 day moving average of $132.33.

