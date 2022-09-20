iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is First National Bank of South Miami’s 5th Largest Position

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.5% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $386.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685,231. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.32. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

