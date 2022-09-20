iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,927 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.95. The stock had a trading volume of 31,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,900. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.92 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.12.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.161 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

