iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 8,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 395,222 shares.The stock last traded at $128.97 and had previously closed at $130.35.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.60 and its 200 day moving average is $138.68.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,934,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.