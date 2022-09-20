iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Lifted by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 3.1% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 42,422 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,354,964. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

