iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,333 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $19,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,477 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,154 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,879,000 after purchasing an additional 308,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,506,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,969,000 after purchasing an additional 337,527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

MUB stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.26. The stock had a trading volume of 84,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,160. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $117.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.30.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

