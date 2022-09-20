iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Decreased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.24. 19,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733,160. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $117.08.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

