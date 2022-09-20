iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.9% of HYA Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,282 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.35.

