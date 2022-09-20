iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Lessened by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $70.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.35. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.