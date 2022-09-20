iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $59.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,022,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,300,632. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

