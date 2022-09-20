iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $222.64 and last traded at $221.91. 11,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 7,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.74.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.72.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.