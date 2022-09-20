iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Holdings Boosted by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for 1.5% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,425,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 48,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 35,374 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 178,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 31,717 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 249,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after buying an additional 54,374 shares during the period.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.30. 1,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,739. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.75. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.