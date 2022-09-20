iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stake Reduced by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,376,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,790,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 650.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 70,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $85.82. 39,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,983. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $80.64 and a 1 year high of $108.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.60.

