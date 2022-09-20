iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 171.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,696,000 after buying an additional 37,226 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 272,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $60.06. 2,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,880. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.91.

