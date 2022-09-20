iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,835,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 43,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 252,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,755,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.22. 185,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,288,743. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.06.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

