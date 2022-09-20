iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.21. 158,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,288,743. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.06. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.48 and a 52-week high of $116.25.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

