iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,430 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up about 6.1% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,513 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4,133.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 165,131 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,820,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,016,000 after purchasing an additional 369,613 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $60.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.07.

