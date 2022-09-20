iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,985 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.7% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13,575.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,919,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781,595 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,380,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,112,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,721 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,254,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,788,000 after acquiring an additional 838,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,060,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,890,000 after buying an additional 567,659 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,168,541. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average of $50.82. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $64.46.

