iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,110,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,427 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $65,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,876,000 after purchasing an additional 370,278 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.86. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

