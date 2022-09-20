iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.06

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.06 and last traded at $38.06, with a volume of 9 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.43.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOM. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth $5,565,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 114,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 31,695 shares during the period. LFS Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,436,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 1,610.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $3,059,000.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

