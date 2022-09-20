iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,304 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 126.6% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at $97,000.

AOR opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

