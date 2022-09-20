iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB opened at $121.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.48. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $174.45.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

