iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 37,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,023,874 shares.The stock last traded at $58.28 and had previously closed at $58.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on iRobot to $61.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Northland Securities cut iRobot to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut iRobot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average is $51.42.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $1.20. The business had revenue of $255.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.06 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in iRobot by 124.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in iRobot during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in iRobot during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

