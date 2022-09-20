IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Get Rating) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.31 and last traded at $20.57. Approximately 1,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 5,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned about 1.73% of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.