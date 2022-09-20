Investors Buy Large Volume of Bowlero Call Options (NYSE:BOWL)

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,035 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,291% compared to the typical volume of 290 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOWL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bowlero during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bowlero in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Bowlero in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday.

Bowlero Stock Down 0.4 %

Bowlero Company Profile

BOWL traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,754. Bowlero has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of March 27, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

