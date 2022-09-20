Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Sells 205,711 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV decreased its stake in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,452,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 205,711 shares during the period. Tucows accounts for 6.3% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV owned approximately 13.49% of Tucows worth $64,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Tucows during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tucows by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 18,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tucows by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tucows by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tucows by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCX traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.21. 113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,774. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.62. Tucows Inc. has a one year low of $38.04 and a one year high of $92.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tucows Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tucows from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

