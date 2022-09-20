Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Has $2.52 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up 0.2% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,091,000 after buying an additional 24,074 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.5% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth $4,777,000. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MELI. Citigroup dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.7 %

MercadoLibre stock traded down $6.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $926.34. 4,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,584. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,913.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $882.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $897.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 197.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.